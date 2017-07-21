Recent news:

Beazley H1 profit grows on investment income

Catrin Shi 21 July 2017

Beazley today reported a 6 percent increase in first-half pre-tax profit of $158.7mn, as a result of a higher investment income combined with a stable underwriting result.

The London-listed carrier reported a combined ratio of 90 percent for the first half, a flat result on the previous year.

Prior-year reserve releases in the first half accounted for 9.4 percent of net earned premiums, up by 40 basis points year on year.

Net investment income for the six months to the...

