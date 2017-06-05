Recent news:

Zurich warns reinsurers of Westminster attack loss

Catrin Shi 5 June 2017

Zurich has notified its reinsurers of a loss related to liabilities arising from the Westminster terror attack in March, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Zurich is the insurer for rental vehicle company Enterprise, which owned the car used in an attack that killed four people and injured a further 50.

It is understood that the carrier has reserved for the loss, although the quantum is not known at this stage.

A month ago one market source suggested that Zurich's gross...

