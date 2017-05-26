Recent news:

Zurich streamlines North American restructure

Dan Ascher 26 May 2017

Zurich has brought its North American specialty products business together with its commercial insurance unit to fall under the control of Paul Horgan.

Horgan will report to Zurich North America's CEO Mike Foley and James Shea, who leads commercial insurance for Zurich globally.

In a statement yesterday, Zurich said the move would provide "easier access" to its products and services, and greater consistency in its "go-to-market approach" across North America and its global network.

In the same announcement, Zurich named...

