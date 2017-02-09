Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 February 2017

Zurich Global Corporate loss narrows in Q4

Matthew Neill 9 February 2017

Zurich Global Corporate reported an operating loss of $38mn in the fourth quarter, though group profits rose 167 percent year-on-year.

The global corporate result marked an improvement on the $82mn loss suffered by the division in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The specialty segment reported a combined ratio of 115.2 percent, the same figure as reported last year.

However, the loss ratio demonstrated a 2.8 point improvement on the prior-year figure as it fell to 89.6 percent.

