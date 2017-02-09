Recent news:

Zurich pick BoA banker Bessant for board

Bernard Goyder 8 February 2017

Zurich has nominated Catherine Bessant, Bank of America's chief operations technology officer, to its board of directors, according to an 8 February statement by the insurer.



Elections to Zurich's board take place at the carrier's annual meeting on March 29. Bessant has run operations and technology at the big US bank since 2010.



Bessant won't be the only Zurich director with a banking background. Susan Bies is on the board of both the Swiss insurer and Bank of America.

Zurich...

