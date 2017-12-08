Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 December 2017

Search archive

Zurich outlook bumped up by AM Best

Dan Ascher 8 December 2017

Zurich group's A+ financial strength rating outlook was revised to stable from negative by AM Best, which praised the group's "very strong" balance sheet and "very favourable" business profile.

In changing its outlook for the rating, AM Best credited "strong corrective actions" in the Swiss giant's property and casualty operations taken recently by management.

Those actions are expected to lead to sustained improvement in the carrier's P&C profitability ratios, AM Best said in explaining the change.

"Zurich group maintains a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π