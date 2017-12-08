Recent news:

Zurich outlook bumped up by AM Best

Dan Ascher 8 December 2017

Zurich group's A+ financial strength rating outlook was revised to stable from negative by AM Best, which praised the group's "very strong" balance sheet and "very favourable" business profile.

In changing its outlook for the rating, AM Best credited "strong corrective actions" in the Swiss giant's property and casualty operations taken recently by management.

Those actions are expected to lead to sustained improvement in the carrier's P&C profitability ratios, AM Best said in explaining the change.

"Zurich group maintains a...

