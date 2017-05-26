Recent news:

Zurich North America specialty president moves to The Hanover

Bernard Goyder 26 May 2017

The Hanover has hired Zurich North America's Bryan Salvatore as executive vice president and president of specialty.

News of Salvatore's move coincided with an announcement from Zurich yesterday that it has brought its North American specialty products business together with its commercial insurance unit to fall under the control of commercial head Paul Horgan.

The Hanover said Salvatore will begin his new role on June 12. Salvatore was previously president of specialty at Zurich North America, where he worked for...

