Recent news:

Zurich narrows down German legacy med-mal bidders

Catrin Shi 1 August 2017

Zurich has reached the second stage in the disposal of its EUR400mn ($470mn) German legacy medical malpractice book, having selected three run-off carriers to participate in the next round of bids, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication Darag and Catalina had progressed to the second round with at least one other carrier, thought to be Swiss Re.

This publication reported in May that Zurich had appointed KPMG to advise on the disposal of its German legacy medical malpractice...

