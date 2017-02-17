Recent news:

Zurich names Waterman as Asia head of commercial

Laura Board 17 February 2017

Zurich has reshuffled the management of its Asia Pacific business following last year's decision to merge its global corporate and commercial units into a single commercial insurance operation.

The company has named Chris Waterman as the head of the Asia Pacific commercial insurance business, as well as the regional head of property.

Waterman joined Zurich from AIG last year as commercial insurance chief underwriting officer for the region. He reports to Asia Pacific CEO Jack Howell, as well as Jim...

