Zurich names ex-Swiss Re CEO Liès as next chairman

Bernard Goyder 6 July 2017

Zurich has nominated former Swiss Re CEO Michel Liès as its next chairman, the company said today.

Liès will be put forward by Zurich to replace the incumbent Tom de Swaan at Zurich's next annual general meeting in April 2018.

Liès worked at Swiss Re for 38 years, culminating in a stint as CEO from 2012 to 2016.

De Swaan said that Liès "brings a wealth of skill and insight gained from a very successful career in our sector, which,...

