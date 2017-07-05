Recent news:

Zurich hires CUO from AIG

Bernard Goyder 5 July 2017

Zurich Insurance has lured a senior AIG executive to become chief underwriting officer for commercial insurance.

Sierra Signorelli has joined Zurich, according to a statement from the Swiss insurance giant.

Signorelli was global head of network partner practice at AIG, having been chief underwriting officer for global specialty at the US company from July 2012 to December 2015,

Signorelli will be initially based in the US, before relocating to Switzerland.

At AIG, Signorelli also held senior roles in Asia as...

