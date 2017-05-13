Recent news:

Zurich enlists KPMG for German med-mal legacy sale

Catrin Shi 11 May 2017

Zurich has appointed KPMG to advise on the disposal of its German legacy medical malpractice book, The Insurance Insider understands.

The book is understood to hold EUR300mn-EUR400mn ($327mn-$436mn) in reserves, and sources said they expected it to come to market in the next few weeks.

There has been significant interest from legacy acquirers in the portfolio, which is the first of a string of European back books Zurich is planning to divest.

In October last year, this publication revealed Zurich...

