Zurich cuts 240 back office jobs in UK

Dan Ascher 19 January 2017

Zurich is set to slash around 240 jobs from its UK workforce as its recently arrived CEO Mario Greco continues to enact a turnaround plan announced late last year.

The bulk of the cuts affected "non-market-facing" employees in operations such as finance, operations and marketing, the company said today in a statement.

"Making these decisions is never done lightly, but the steps we are undertaking will make us sustainable in a highly competitive market - creating a platform for growth,&...

