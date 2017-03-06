Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 March 2017

Zhong An to raise 10bn yuan in stake sale: report

Matthew Neill 6 March 2017

Chinese online-only P&C insurer Zhong An is aiming to raise 10bn yuan ($1.45bn) through a sale of between 5 and 10 percent of the company.

According to Reuters, the sale will target several strategic investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) in mainland China.

Each investor would be expected to commit a minimum of 1bn yuan and the funds from the sale would be used to expand the business and "buy time" ahead of the IPO.

Alibaba-owned fintech...

