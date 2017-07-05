Recent news:

Zaffino to leave MMC for AIG

Catrin Shi 5 July 2017

Marsh CEO Peter Zaffino is to leave the broker to join Brian Duperreault at the helm of AIG, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The details of Zaffino's role are not known at this stage, but he is expected to become Duperreault's effective deputy.

Sources said current Marsh president John Doyle will be promoted to the dual role of president and CEO of Marsh.

Since Duperreault was confirmed as AIG CEO in May, Zaffino has been repeatedly tipped to join his...

