6 July 2017

Zaffino nets $15mn AIG sign-on bonus

Matthew Neill 6 July 2017

Newly appointed AIG chief operating officer Peter Zaffino is set to receive a one-off $15mn sign-on bonus from his new employer in lieu of compensation he has foregone from Marsh.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the sign-on award includes stock options to purchase 1 million AIG shares at the market price on the date they were granted.

The shares will vest over a seven-year period, with 333,000 vesting in equal annual instalments on the first three anniversaries...

