XL to book $75mn impact from Ogden rate cut

Catrin Shi 1 March 2017

XL expects changes in the UK discount rate for bodily injury compensation to result in a negative pre-tax impact of $75mn.

Earlier this week, the UK government cut the so-called Ogden rate to minus 0.75 percent from 2.50 percent, effective from 30 March.

The $75mn impact relates primarily to XL's UK motor business in the reinsurance segment, although UK motor bodily injury, UK employers' liability and UK public liability were also affected by the change.

The impact of the rate...

