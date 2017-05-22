Recent news:

XL taps Zurichs Bauman to head North American units

Ted Bunker 22 May 2017

XL Catlin has named Zurich's head of captive services Steven Bauman to lead its global programmes and captive practice in North America, starting tomorrow.

Bauman, who also worked at Aon during his 25-year career, is returning to XL, where he once managed its New York underwriting hub, XL said today about the executive.

He will be based in New York and report to both Matthew Latham, XL's global head of captive programmes, and Bob Peretti, who leads North American client...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership