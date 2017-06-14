Recent news:

XL Innovate raises backing of IoT startup Notion

Ted Bunker 14 June 2017

XL Group's venture finance arm raised its investment in Notion, an Internet of Things (IoT) startup, contributing to a "series A" funding round that delivered about $10mn to the producer of remote home monitoring systems.

The funding round was led by Draper Nexus and TransLink Capital, with Menlo Park, California-based XL Innovate listed among the previous investors that also participated in the funding round. XL was among the initial investors last year in Denver-based Notion.

The money raised will be...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership