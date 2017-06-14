Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 June 2017

XL Innovate raises backing of IoT startup Notion

Ted Bunker 14 June 2017

XL Group's venture finance arm raised its investment in Notion, an Internet of Things (IoT) startup, contributing to a "series A" funding round that delivered about $10mn to the producer of remote home monitoring systems.

The funding round was led by Draper Nexus and TransLink Capital, with Menlo Park, California-based XL Innovate listed among the previous investors that also participated in the funding round. XL was among the initial investors last year in Denver-based Notion.

The money raised will be...

