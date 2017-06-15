Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 June 2017

Search archive

XL Innovate helps seed GeoQuant political risk startup

David Bull 15 June 2017

XL Innovate is among the seed investors in GeoQuant, a platform for measuring geopolitical risk in real time.

GeoQuant said a seed round of $4mn closed with participants that included Menlo Park, California-based XL Innovate and early stage venture investment fund Aleph, located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

XL Innovate partner Martha Notaras and Aleph equal partner Michael Eisenberg will join the startup platform's board.

GeoQuant plans to use the funds to develop its flagship software product, expand coverage areas and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π