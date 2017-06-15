Recent news:

XL Innovate helps seed GeoQuant political risk startup

David Bull 15 June 2017

XL Innovate is among the seed investors in GeoQuant, a platform for measuring geopolitical risk in real time.

GeoQuant said a seed round of $4mn closed with participants that included Menlo Park, California-based XL Innovate and early stage venture investment fund Aleph, located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

XL Innovate partner Martha Notaras and Aleph equal partner Michael Eisenberg will join the startup platform's board.

GeoQuant plans to use the funds to develop its flagship software product, expand coverage areas and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership