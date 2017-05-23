Recent news:

XL Group sees a third of shareholders rebel on pay

Bernard Goyder 23 May 2017

XL Group shareholders have voiced opposition to the company's executive pay plan, with the Bermudian becoming the latest carrier to face investor disapproval over compensation proposals at an annual meeting of stockholders.

In an advisory vote last week, holders of almost 32 percent of XL shares opposed proposed salary and bonus levels for top executives, with those controlling 68 percent of shares favouring the plan.

The vote occurred during XL's annual meeting on 19 May in Hamilton, Bermuda. Details of...

