Recent news:

XL Group pegs Q4 cat losses at $250mn

Laura Board 7 December 2017

XL Group put its fourth quarter natural catastrophe losses to date at $250mn, the vast majority of which emanated from the California wildfires.

The Bermudian said the fires in Northern California in October accounted for about $200mn of the $250mn total, which was net of reinsurance.

The estimate covers the period up to 1 December, with the wildfires primarily hitting XL Group's reinsurance operations.

The $250mn net loss figure equated to 2.5 percent of XL Group's shareholders' equity of $9.94bn...

