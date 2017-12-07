Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 December 2017

Search archive

XL Group pegs Q4 cat losses at $250mn

Laura Board 7 December 2017

XL Group put its fourth quarter natural catastrophe losses to date at $250mn, the vast majority of which emanated from the California wildfires.

The Bermudian said the fires in Northern California in October accounted for about $200mn of the $250mn total, which was net of reinsurance.

The estimate covers the period up to 1 December, with the wildfires primarily hitting XL Group's reinsurance operations.

The $250mn net loss figure equated to 2.5 percent of XL Group's shareholders' equity of $9.94bn...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π