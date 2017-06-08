Recent news:

XL Group launches $550mn share buyback

Matthew Neill 8 June 2017

XL Group has announced plans to repurchase $550mn of securities in XL Cayman and Catlin Insurance Company through its Cayman subsidiary.

The closing of the tender offer remains contingent upon the company closing an anticipated fixed-rate debt financing transaction, which it said would result in minimum gross proceeds of $500mn.

The offer, which XL Group said it will fund with cash on hand from the debt financing, will expire on 6 July...

