Recent news:

XL Group CFO Porrino to retire

Dan Ascher 23 February 2017

XL Group's chief financial officer Peter Porrino is set to retire as current group controller Stephen Robb prepares to take over, the Bermuda-based carrier announced today.

Porrino will step down at the beginning of May after six years at XL that saw him act as a steward for its acquisition of Catlin in 2015.

The executive is expected to stay on as a part-time advisor to XL's group CEO Mike McGavick.

In a statement, McGavick said: "I look forward to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership