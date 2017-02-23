XL Group CFO Porrino to retire

XL Group's chief financial officer Peter Porrino is set to retire as current group controller Stephen Robb prepares to take over, the Bermuda-based carrier announced today.
Porrino will step down at the beginning of May after six years at XL that saw him act as a steward for its acquisition of Catlin in 2015.
The executive is expected to stay on as a part-time advisor to XL's group CEO Mike McGavick.
In a statement, McGavick said: "I look forward to...
