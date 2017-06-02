Recent news:

XL expands structured risk operations into US

Ted Bunker 2 June 2017

XL Catlin is bringing its structured risk solutions to the US market and has hired a Zurich underwriter to help develop the operation.

Aiden Joo has taken on the role of senior underwriter in New York, reporting to Rob Turner, global head of structured risk solutions in London.

Previously, Joo designed bespoke insurance and alternative risk transfer programs, as well as risk financing for large corporate clients as an underwriter and deal architect with Zurich global corporate in New York,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership