Recent news:

XL disclosure points to higher industry cat losses

Catrin Shi 10 January 2017

Analysts warned of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses from P&C (re)insurers in Q4, as XL Group disclosed its own $245mn net cat loss for the period.

On Monday (9 January), XL said just over half of the loss would fall in the Bermuda-based carrier's insurance segment, with the remaining $120mn expected to be paid by its reinsurance division.

Hurricane Matthew generated a net loss of $130mn for XL, while earthquakes in New Zealand are expected to cost the carrier $75mn. Three quarters...

