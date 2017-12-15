Recent news:

XL Catlin taps Lefkowitz to lead NA global risk unit

Ted Bunker 14 December 2017

XL Catlin has elevated Jay Lefkowitz to president of global risk management in North America, reporting to Joe Tocco, CEO of the company's North American insurance business.

Lefkowitz moves up from head of XL Catlin's US risk management team to assume underwriting management of the company's North America primary casualty platform, including its US risk management and multinational casualty businesses.

"Jay is known in the market for his skill in helping solve very complex risk management challenges," Tocco said in...

