XL Catlin taps AIG for global programs head

Catrin Shi 10 July 2017

XL Catlin has appointed Sonja Ochsenkuehn as head of global programs, it announced today.

Ochsenkuehn joins from AIG, where she was most recently head of knowledge strategy and network guidance.

In her new role, she will be based in New York and report to Philippe Gouraud, XL Catlin's global head of strategic client and broker management.

XL Catlin highlighted global programs as one of the group's growth areas, and claimed it had doubled the number of programs it has managed...

