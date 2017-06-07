Recent news:

XL Catlin pushes global property capacity to $500mn

Charlie Thomas 7 June 2017

XL Catlin has increased its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to $500mn, with the limit available on a quota share or layered basis.

Tim McMahon, XL Catlin's chief underwriting officer for global property insurance, said the decision to increase capacity was driven by insurable values increasing as technology improved.

Michele Sansone, president of XL Catlin's North American property business, added: "In the US and Canada, increasing property values, more investment activity in industrial and commercial property, and added...

