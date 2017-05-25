Recent news:

XL Catlin promotes McAdams to marine CUO

Bernard Goyder 25 May 2017

XL Catlin has promoted its UK and Ireland marine leader Rob McAdams to the role of chief underwriting officer for global marine.

London-based McAdams will begin his new role immediately, XL Catlin said in a statement.

McAdams joined XL in 2000 as a deputy class underwriter, building a book that included hull, ports and terminals, global marine and upstream energy.

He went on to serve as class underwriter and global practice leader for marine and offshore energy liabilities.

His areas...

