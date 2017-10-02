Recent news:

XL Catlin partners with AI start-up Cytora

Bernard Goyder 2 October 2017

XL Catlin's InsurTech unit has brought in artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cytora as it looks to use technology to improve underwriting and identify new opportunities.

Cytora, which only began working in insurance at the start of 2017, uses robots to scrape the internet for information that can help model future claims.

The company uses AI to analyse data from company websites, news sites and government sources to help predict future claims, create risk profiles and understand the quality of risks...

