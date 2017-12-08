Recent news:

XL Catlin loses international M&A insurance head

Catrin Shi 8 December 2017

Richard Winborn, head of international M&A insurance for XL Catlin, has left the company after just nine months in the role, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Winborn's next destination is unknown.

The underwriter joined XL Catlin from Liberty Specialty Markets in April, as previously reported by this publication.



At the time of his hire, XL Catlin had been without an M&A underwriter in London for around 18 months, after division head Tim Allen and senior underwriter Rowley Higgs departed at...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership