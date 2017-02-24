Recent news:

XL Catlin hires UK PI team leader

Laura Board 24 February 2017

XL Catlin has named Noel Horner as senior underwriter and team leader for professional indemnity in the UK.

Horner was previously head of London professional indemnity at Zurich Insurance until January.

Before that he held underwriting positions at companies including Newline Insurance and Royal & Sun Alliance.

At XL Catlin he will be responsible for managing a team of underwriters and delivering cover to large risk management clients, including surveyors, architects and property managers, XL Catlin said.

Horner will report...

