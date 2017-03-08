Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 March 2017

XL Catlin expands builder cover for large projects

Ted Bunker 8 March 2017

XL Catlin has quadrupled the capacity of its builders risk line to $1bn to provide "one-stop" cover to large construction projects in North America, the company said today.

The non-syndicated property policy can be combined with other covers to provide all-lines inclusive coverage, according to XL Catlin North America Construction Property's Joe Vierling.

The senior vice president commented: "There has been an increased demand for a single carrier builders risk solution for hospital, educational and commercial real estate clients for...

