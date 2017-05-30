Recent news:

XL Catlin builds new Canada risk unit with Zurich hire

30 May 2017

XL Catlin has opened a political risk, credit and bond (PRCB) practice in Canada and recruited Marvin Azzopardi from Zurich as the unit's senior underwriter.

Azzopardi joined Zurich in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile, and his current role is national leader for Canada in its trade and political risk team.

His departure comes after Zurich revealed last week it would streamline its North American structure by merging its speciality and commercial operations under the leadership of regional commercial head...

