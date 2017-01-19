Recent news:

XL Catlin appoints chief data officer

Laura Board 18 January 2017

XL Catlin has appointed Henna Karna as chief data officer.

Karna has previously worked as a president at Verisk Digital Services, and as actuarial chief information officer and managing director at AIG.

She will start at XL Catlin later this month, reporting to chief platform officer Myron Hendry.

In a statement CEO Mike McGavick said Karna will work closely with the company's venture capital fund XL Innovate, internal innovation team Accelerate, and other operations "to further enhance data, analytics and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership