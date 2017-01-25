Recent news:

XL Catlin adds excess casualty trio

Dan Ascher 24 January 2017

XL Catlin has appointed three commercial and excess liability underwriters to join its offices in Dallas, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri, the (re)insurer announced today.

Byron Goebel and Eric Buttner are set to join XL's Dallas office where both will take up senior underwriting positions in the carrier's excess casualty team.

Goebel was most recently at CNA, where he was an excess underwriter and wrote a book of lead umbrella and excess casualty programmes.

Buttner agreed to join the firm...

