XL analysts remain bullish despite sell-off

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

Equity analysts remain bullish on the outlook for XL Group after the stock dropped 4 percent last week despite posting consensus-beating second quarter results.

The carrier reported Q2 operating net income of $0.96 per share while the Wall Street consensus forecast called for $0.88 a share. The result was more than double XL's $0.37 prior-year earnings, but investors punished a deterioration in the accident year ex-cat loss ratio amid concerns over further top-line growth.

But analysts who cover the company...

