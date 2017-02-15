Recent news:

WTW restates 2016 cash flows

Matthew Neill 14 February 2017

Global broker Willis Towers Watson has restated 2016 cash flow figures to reflect a $47mn reduction in net cash from operating activities compared to the figure reported in its fourth quarter results.

The company said the restatement means net cash from operating activities came in at $920mn, down from the $967mn it reported on 9 February.

Willis Towers Watson also lowered the free cash flow figure to $702mn from $745mn.

Among the changes detailed in the filing, the broker said...

