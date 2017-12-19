Recent news:

WTW replaces head of Iberia

John Hewitt Jones 19 December 2017

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has appointed Alberto Gallego as head of its Iberia operation.

Gallego begins the role on 1 January and will lead the broker's businesses in Spain and Portugal. Current head of Iberia Anton Serrats will become vice president of the unit.

Gallego takes up the new job after holding a range of senior management positions at the firm, which he joined in 1990. Between 1990 and 2013 he was chief operating officer of WTW Iberia, after which...

