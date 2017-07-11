Recent news:

WTW makes moves at top of CRB North America ranks

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Willis Towers Watson has made several moves in the senior leadership of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) unit in North America.

The broker named Mark Rusas as head of CRB's northeast region to help drive growth in New England, metro New York and Buffalo. He continues to lead the company's mergers and acquisitions practice, which he has headed since 2003.

Rusas now reports to Mike Liss, head of CRB for North America, and is based in New York.

Willis...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership