6 December 2017

Wrisk gains FCA authorisation

Bernard Goyder 6 December 2017

Wrisk, a digital MGA, has received authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to sell insurance.

The authorisation follows Wrisk's inclusion in the FCA's regulatory sandbox, a scheme which allows start-ups operate in a live market environment under regulatory supervision.

The company has developed a personal risk score system, akin to a credit rating, for insurance.

The InsurTech start-up will launch home contents insurance and motor cover next year, using capacity from Munich Re-owned Great Lakes Insurance, Hiscox and...

