WR Berkley suspends London marine underwriting

WR Berkley's managing agency has suspended the underwriting of its London market marine business and placed the future of the $30mn book under review, The Insurance Insider has learned.
The book includes marine hull, liability, marine war and cargo. It is led by director of underwriting for non-static risks Louise Nevill who joined from Talbot to found the book in 2010.
A definitive decision on the future of the book has not been taken, it is understood.
However, broking sources...
