24 January 2017

WR Berkley suspends London marine underwriting

Charlie Thomas and Laura Board 23 January 2017

WR Berkley's managing agency has suspended the underwriting of its London market marine business and placed the future of the $30mn book under review, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The book includes marine hull, liability, marine war and cargo. It is led by director of underwriting for non-static risks Louise Nevill who joined from Talbot to found the book in 2010.

A definitive decision on the future of the book has not been taken, it is understood.

However, broking sources...

