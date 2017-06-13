Recent news:

WR Berkley sets up a pair of Mexican companies

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

Specialty carrier WR Berkley set up two operating companies in Mexico, including one to offer specialty commercial insurance, as it seeks to expand in what CEO Robert Berkley Jr described as a vibrant market.

Berkley tapped Javier Garcia Ortiz de Zarate to become general director of the specialty commercial unit, Berkley International Seguros México, citing his 15 years of experience in the property and casualty sector focused on underwriting in Mexico and Argentina.

Most recently, Garcia was regional director for...

