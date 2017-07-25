Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

WR Berkley profits hold steady

Adam McNestrie 25 July 2017

WR Berkley has reported flat net income per share of $0.85 in the second quarter as its underwriting result was almost unchanged year-on-year.

The US special insurer posted a headline combined ratio of 95.1 percent, just 20 basis points worse than the year-ago period, while net investment income ticked up by 4.8 percent to $135mn.

Janney analyst Larry Greenberg said that operating earnings per share were $0.64 compared to his $0.70 estimate, with the shares likely to have a negative...

