6 July 2017

WR Berkley makes $120mn gain on property sale

Laura Board 6 July 2017

WR Berkley said it expects to book a gain of about $120mn in the third quarter following the sale of a piece of Washington DC real estate.

The gain will be booked pre-tax and comes on top of about $22mn in pre-tax earnings related to the property in earlier years, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based carrier said.

"The sale is in keeping with the company's long-term strategy of investing for total return in order to continue delivering superior long-term value creation to...

