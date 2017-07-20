Recent news:

World Bank to support UK-led disaster insurance scheme

Bernard Goyder 20 July 2017

The UK and German governments have brought in the World Bank to support efforts to introduce parametric catastrophe insurance to developing countries.

The Washington-based fund will deploy staff to work with the London Centre for Global Disaster Protection, which is leading the insurance initiative.

The institute, launched by UK prime minister Theresa May at the G20 meeting in Hamburg this month, aims to use insurance to provide emergency financial support to disaster-stricken areas in the developing world.

The UK has...

