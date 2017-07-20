Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 July 2017

Search archive

World Bank to support UK-led disaster insurance scheme

Bernard Goyder 20 July 2017

The UK and German governments have brought in the World Bank to support efforts to introduce parametric catastrophe insurance to developing countries.

The Washington-based fund will deploy staff to work with the London Centre for Global Disaster Protection, which is leading the insurance initiative.

The institute, launched by UK prime minister Theresa May at the G20 meeting in Hamburg this month, aims to use insurance to provide emergency financial support to disaster-stricken areas in the developing world.

The UK has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π