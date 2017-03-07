Recent news:

World Bank pandemic cat bond to be completed this year

Lucy Jones 7 March 2017

The World Bank's Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) is on track to be completed this year, according to Michael Bennett, head of derivatives and structured finance at the organisation.

The facility is designed to respond to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Investors have been asked to offer their input on the PEF deal, which was launched last June with the aim of raising $500mn of insurance cover, Bennett said at the Sifma IRLS conference in Miami (28 February).

The World Health...

