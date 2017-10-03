Recent news:

Workers comp profitability on the rise

Ted Bunker and Dan Ascher 3 October 2017

A long-term decline in non-fatal workplace accidents and injuries combined with improving loss experience helped workers' compensation carriers to greater profitability last year as premiums climbed to a record $58.5bn.

But rising competition and rates that have fallen for two consecutive years have led AM Best to take a negative outlook on the industry, with the expectation that the prolonged if slow expansion in the US could soon reverse.

"Workers' compensation writers should expect payroll and premium growth to halt...

