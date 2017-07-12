Recent news:

Workers comp margins may evaporate by 2018: Moodys

Ted Bunker 12 July 2017

Underwriting profit in the workers' compensation market is likely to disappear next year amid increasing competition and rate pressure that has pushed prices below loss cost trends, Moody's Investors Service said in a report released today.

A rise in medical cost inflation would further aggravate the situation for carriers, Moody's said, noting that industry reserves are adequate but public health trends such as rising obesity and diabetes rates as well as opioid abuse could drive future reserve challenges.

Prospects for...

